Phoenix News Choppers Crash; Fatalities Reported

By

News helicopters collided in mid-air Friday afternoon in a central Arizona park, with multiple fatalities. 


Choppers from Phoenix stations KTVK and KNXV reportedly crashed into each other and plummeted to the ground while following a police chase. 


KTVK reported on its Website that a pilot and photographer were killed on its chopper.

KTVK is a Belo-owned independent station. KNXV is a Scripps-owned ABC affiliate. 


Spokespeople for both stations said they were awaiting details before commenting.