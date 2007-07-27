Phoenix News Choppers Crash; Fatalities Reported
News helicopters collided in mid-air Friday afternoon in a central Arizona park, with multiple fatalities.
Choppers from Phoenix stations KTVK and KNXV reportedly crashed into each other and plummeted to the ground while following a police chase.
KTVK reported on its Website that a pilot and photographer were killed on its chopper.
KTVK is a Belo-owned independent station. KNXV is a Scripps-owned ABC affiliate.
Spokespeople for both stations said they were awaiting details before commenting.
