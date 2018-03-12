Phoebe Waller-Bridge Thriller ‘Killing Eve’ Premieres on BBC America April 8

Killing Eve, a thriller series from Phoebe Waller-Bridge, has its premiere on BBC America Sunday, April 8. Starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, Killing Eve centers on Eve (played by Oh), a bored MI5 security officer whose desk job doesn’t fulfill her fantasies of being a spy. Villanelle (Comer) is a talented killer who clings to the luxuries her violent job affords her.

Written by Waller-Bridge, who created the Amazon comedy Fleabag, and based on the novellas by Luke Jennings, Killing Eve follows the two women, equally obsessed with each other, as they go head to head in an epic game of cat and mouse.

"Coming on the heels of Orphan Black and forerunning Doctor Who’s first ever female Doctor, Killing Eve sees a genius bunch of women transcend the predictable with this funny and heart-stopping, twisted cat-and-mouse thriller,” said Sarah Barnett, president and general manager, BBC America. “It is a startling, fresh take on the cop/assassin genre that is on-the-edge-of-your-seat entertaining and very funny.”

Killing Eve was commissioned in 2016 for BBC America by Barnett and Nena Rodrigue, executive VP of original programming, acquisitions and production. Executive producers are Waller-Bridge, Sally Woodward Gentle and Lee Morris.