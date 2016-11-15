BBC America Orders Thriller ‘Killing Eve’ From Waller-Bridge

BBC America has greenlit the suspense drama Killing Eve, which comes from Phoebe Waller-Bridge, creator of Amazon’s buzzy comedy Fleabag. It will debut in 2018.

Based on novellas by Luke Jennings, Killing Eve revolves around a psychopathic assassin and the woman charged with hunting her down. It is, says BBC America, “a combination of brutal mischief making and pathos, filled with sharp humor, originality and high stakes action.”

“Killing Eve is a brilliantly fresh take on the cat-and-mouse thriller from Phoebe Waller-Bridge, a major new talent in television,” says Sarah Barnett, BBC America president. “Underneath the deceptively simple and entertaining surface is a subversive, funny, obsessive relationship between two women, that plays out across some of the most and least glamorous locations imaginable.”

Waller-Bridge is the showrunner, as well as executive producer alongside Sally Woodward Gentle and Lee Morris. The series is produced by Sid Gentle Films.

