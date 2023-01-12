Philo Adds Smithsonian Channel, Pop TV to Streaming Lineup

Streaming TV service Philo said it added Smithsonian Channel and Pop TV to its base package.

The base package now has more than 70 channels and will continue to cost $25 a month.

“We’re super excited to kick off 2023 with two new channel additions - Smithsonian Channel and Pop TV,” said Adam Salmons, Philo’s head of distribution and content partnerships, in a blog post. (opens in new tab)

“We know our Philo community will love the awe-inspiring stories, powerful documentaries and amazing factual entertainment from Smithsonian Channel, as well as the fun, comedy-leaning Pop TV shows for viewers raised on ‘80s and ‘90s network TV,” Salmons said.

Philo offers streaming TV at a low price by focusing on entertainment channels and avoiding expensive networks with sports.

Smithsonian and Pop are part of Paramount Global. Philo already carries a number of Paramount channels including BET, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., Paramount Network and TV Land. ■