Philo Adds Smithsonian Channel, Pop TV to Streaming Lineup
Paramount channels available in $25 base package
Streaming TV service Philo said it added Smithsonian Channel and Pop TV to its base package.
The base package now has more than 70 channels and will continue to cost $25 a month.
“We’re super excited to kick off 2023 with two new channel additions - Smithsonian Channel and Pop TV,” said Adam Salmons, Philo’s head of distribution and content partnerships, in a blog post. (opens in new tab)
“We know our Philo community will love the awe-inspiring stories, powerful documentaries and amazing factual entertainment from Smithsonian Channel, as well as the fun, comedy-leaning Pop TV shows for viewers raised on ‘80s and ‘90s network TV,” Salmons said.
Philo offers streaming TV at a low price by focusing on entertainment channels and avoiding expensive networks with sports.
Smithsonian and Pop are part of Paramount Global. Philo already carries a number of Paramount channels including BET, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., Paramount Network and TV Land. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
