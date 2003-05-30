Philly's RCN picks up Anime Network

Cable MSO RCN Corp. has agreed to offer Anime Network as part of its "Impulse On

Demand" video-on-demand service for digital-cable customers in Philadelphia starting June 1.

Anime will start off with 25 hours of programming in four genres

-- action, science fiction, martial arts and comedy -- "refreshed at periodic

intervals."

Titles include Samurai X, Noir, Neon Genesis and

Those Who Hunt Elves.

For those hunting for a definition of anime, the network reminds us that "it

can be recognized by its distinctive aesthetic, the complexity of its

characters, its elaborate, highly serialized stories and its often-biting

satirical humor." Translation: If you were thinking Speed Racer and

Kimba, think again.

The network launched in late 2002 and is being sold as a 24-hour network, as well

as a VOD offering.