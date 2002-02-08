Philly paper pulls station send-up

Philadelphia's CityPaper.net ceased

publishing online fictional series The Transit of Venus Thursday, it

said, after being threatened with a lawsuit from Fox-owned WTXF-TV

Philadelphia.

CityPaper.net said it was not its intention to suggest 'any factual

occurrences or Fox employees, but Fox expressed concern that other local media

had reported on apparent parallels between the series and certain personnel at

[the station] and indicated that it was prepared to pursue litigation. Not

wanting to engage in a costly and time-consuming legal battle with a media giant

over a work of fiction, CityPaper opted to end the series and to remove

previously published chapters from its Web site.'

Fox officials had no comment.

The Philadelphia Daily News said last week that the story, 'billed as

fiction and set at Rex TV's Channel 27 in Philadelphia, is believed by many to

be a rewrite of actual events at Fox's Channel 29.'