Philly News Block Redirected
In the words of its assistant news director, Philly TV News "crashed" last week, leaving about 16 reporters, anchors and photographers looking for work. Philly TV News aired several hours a day over independent WTVE(TV) Reading, Pa. A small staff remains, and General Manager Jim Sweeney says new programming on the station, to be announced in first quarter 2001, will be multicultural entertainment, news and business-oriented local programming. Sweeney called the moves "a real grand-scale redirection."
