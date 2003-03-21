Philly has no love for ownership rule changes

The Philadelphia City Council has passed a resolution asking the Federal Communications Commission to preserve its media-ownership rules.

The resolution, offered by Councilman David Cohen, "urges the Federal Communications Commission to protect and preserve its rules banning cross-ownership of electronic and print media and regulations that limit the number of stations one owner may hold ... Urges the Congress to exercise its oversight powers relating to federal communications policy through public hearings on media-ownership issues, and to enact legislation prohibiting further media consolidation."

The resolution is based on a similar one passed in Seattle earlier this month, according to a spokeswoman for Philadelphia-based public-interest group Media Tank, which drafted the resolution for Cohen based on the Seattle resolution.

According to Media Tank, that resolution had the banking of the King County Labor Council and the Seattle Education Association.