Philly Gets Real
The house guests on the 15th installment of MTV: Music Television's The Real World will get a taste of Philadelphia freedom. The reality show will land in the city this fall.
And MTV’s traveling reality show Road Rules will head to Chile and Argentina for its 13th season, slated to air in May.
Both shows are produced by Bunim-Murray Productions.
