Philly Court Delays Ownership Argument
The Federal Appeals Court in Philadelphia Thursday postponed oral argument in legal challenges to the Federal Communications Commission's new media-ownership rules by one month to Wednesday, Feb. 11.
The original date was Jan. 12. The FCC requested the delay.
