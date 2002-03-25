Philly citizens group sues for cable-access channel

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and 16 other citizens groups have filed suit against the city of

Philadelphia demanding that the municipal government establish a public-access cable

channel. Philadelphia is the largest U.S. city without a public-access channel,

the groups said.

A public-access channel was to have been created under a 1983 city ordinance

setting aside a portion of local cable franchise fees for the operation of the

channel, as well as requiring the companies to cover the channel's start-up costs.

The ordinance was never enacted, however, and millions of dollars have been

"wrongfully" diverted into the city's general budget.

"A deal is a deal," said Keith Brand, an individual member of the coalition.

"We have a right to be taken seriously and to expect that when legislation is

passed, it will be enacted; when ordinances are adopted, they will be

enacted."