Philly citizens group sues for cable-access channel
The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and 16 other citizens groups have filed suit against the city of
Philadelphia demanding that the municipal government establish a public-access cable
channel. Philadelphia is the largest U.S. city without a public-access channel,
the groups said.
A public-access channel was to have been created under a 1983 city ordinance
setting aside a portion of local cable franchise fees for the operation of the
channel, as well as requiring the companies to cover the channel's start-up costs.
The ordinance was never enacted, however, and millions of dollars have been
"wrongfully" diverted into the city's general budget.
"A deal is a deal," said Keith Brand, an individual member of the coalition.
"We have a right to be taken seriously and to expect that when legislation is
passed, it will be enacted; when ordinances are adopted, they will be
enacted."
