Phillippi Named GM at WATE

Former WBXX Knoxville General Manager Dan Phillippi has been named to the top spot at New Young Broadcasting's WATE Knoxville. He succeeds Gwen Kinsey who, according to published reports, left last month to start a consulting firm.

Phillippi's appointment was previously reported in the Knoxville News-Sentinel.

WATE is an ABC affiliate in DMA No. 59. Phillippi last worked at CW outlet WBXX, which is part of Acme, which has been selling off its stations.

WATE is one of the three New Young stations that are not involved in a management deal with Gray Television.