Philips Upped at CMT

Country Music Television has upped Brian Philips to executive vice president and general manager, responsible for programming, production, talent relations, marketing and promotions.

Philips has served as SVP and GM at the network since 2001, launching performance series CMT Crossroads and the CMT Music Awards.

The network is currently distributed to 77.1 million U.S. homes and has seen ratings growth of late, averaging 375,000 total viewers in prime in February.