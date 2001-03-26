Philips, Sun to further MPEG-4
Building on an existing relationship in MPEG-4 efforts, Royal Philips Electronics and Sun Microsystems have agreed to further facilitate development of streaming multimedia for emerging broadband media, VOD and mobile wireless markets. Under the non-binding agreement, the companies will work on an end-to-end reference solution for broadband media, based on open ISO-standard MPEG-4 technology.
