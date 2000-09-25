Trending

PHILIPS INTRODUCES CHEAPER CHIPS

Philips Semiconductors is introducing the PTD1100 single-chip cable modem integrated circuit this week, a chip the company says will allow cable modem manufacturers to have their lowest bill of materials to date-less than $100. No word yet on which cable modem manufacturers will use the chip but Peter Brown, Philips director of marketing, says the chip will start appearing in cable modems by next April.