PHILIPS INTRODUCES CHEAPER CHIPS
Philips Semiconductors is introducing the PTD1100 single-chip cable modem integrated circuit this week, a chip the company says will allow cable modem manufacturers to have their lowest bill of materials to date-less than $100. No word yet on which cable modem manufacturers will use the chip but Peter Brown, Philips director of marketing, says the chip will start appearing in cable modems by next April.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.