Philips, Dolby Listen Up

Philips and Dolby Laboratories have found a solution for handling Dolby E and metadata in a standard master-control environment.

According to Philips, use of Philips'Venus 2001 AES audio router allows broadcasters to implement Dolby E, enabling distribution of up to eight channels of audio with accompanying metadata within infrastructures designed for two-channel distribution.

The challenge has been that, for Dolby E bitstreams to remain intact, they must not be processed or manipulated in any way. The solution uses standard, available Dolby and Philips products that would not require modification.