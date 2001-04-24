Philips, Be Here play interactive sports

Las Vegas - Philips and Be Here Corporation showed a new interactive set-top box application for use in sports, entertainment, news and other types of popular television

programming.

Known as Philips/Be Here Picture-In-Picture Navigable Visual Content (PIP NVC), the application, demonstrated on a Philips STB, allows sports fans to independently navigate panoramic Picture-in-Picture video via remote control. Rather than see only the frame chosen by a camera operator, PIP NVC viewers get to choose their own view from an immersive field of vision around the Be Here camera location, replay events from alternative angles, and generally look around as if they were actually inside the arena. - Mike Grotticelli