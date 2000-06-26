Philips adds line of TiVo boxes

Philips is extending its line of TiVo personal video recorders (PVRs) with 20-hour and 60-hour recorders. The manufacturer currently makes 14-hour and 30-hour TiVo devices. The 20-hour HDR212, available in August, is aimed at the casual TV viewer and will sell for $299. The 60-hour HDR612, available in September, is designed with professional couch jockeys in mind and will sell for $699. It will allow the user to record entire seasons of favorite sitcoms or sports teams.