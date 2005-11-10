Philbin To Host ABC Life Remake
By Ben Grossman
Regis Philbin will host of the remake of This Is Your Life. The new version of the Ralph Edwards-created and hosted show that debuted in 1952 marks the first time Philbin will be on ABC in prime time since the end of his Who Wants To Be a Millionaire run.
ABC and Fox Television Studios previously announced that they are bringing the show back for a series of specials, although no air date is set for the premiere as of yet. It will be executive-produced by Mindy Moore, Fred Siegel, Jon Vein, Gary Edwards and Barbara Dunn-Leonard.
