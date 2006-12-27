Philadelphia Eagles Win Scores for NBC

NBC’s Christmas Day telecast of the Philadelphia Eagles win over the Dallas Cowboys was seen by 23.2 million viewers, giving the network its best NFL numbers of the season.

The previous best for NBC was 22.7 million for the September 10 Indianapolis Colts-New York Giants match-up that featured brothers Peyton and Eli Manning competing against each other as starting quarterbacks.

The Christmas Day audience was well above NBC’s season average, which is now 17.7 million viewers through 16 games.

The 12.1 rating for Monday’s game also marked the highest-rated Christmas Day NFL game since a 1995 Cowboys-Arizona Cardinals contest averaged a 15.5 rating.

NBC will carry a Green Bay Packers-Chicago Bears game Sunday night for its regular-season finale.