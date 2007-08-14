Phil Rizzuto, Baseball Hall Of Famer And Broadcaster, Dead At 89

Nicknamed “Scooter” Rizzuto spent 13 years as a Yankee shortstop where he compiled 7 world championships, and played in 5 all-star games.

After being released by the team in 1956 Rizzuto went up to the broadcast booth where he called Yankee games for the next 40 years.

Rizzuto’s catchphrases, “Holy Cow!” “Unbelievable!” and “Did you see that?” after big plays set him apart from his contemporaries, and added to his legacy.

Rizzuto would acknowledge birthdays and anniversaries, read notes from fans, praise the baked delicacies at his favorite restaurant and send messages to old cronies, all from within the friendly confines of Yankee Stadium’s broadcast booth.

Rizzuto’s most famous call came when Roger Maris broke Babe Ruth’s single season home run record:

"Fastball hit deep to right. This could be it! Way back there! Holy cow! He did it! Sixty-one for Maris! Look at 'em fight for that ball out there!''