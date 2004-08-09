Phil Producer Joins Buena Vista

Gwynne Thomas has been named executive vice president of programming for Buena Vista Productions, overseeing development, current programming and production.

Thomas will report to Laurie Younger, president of Buena Vista Worldwide Television. Besides developing new projects for Buena Vista, she also will help roll out BVT's new daytime talker, The Tony Danza Show.

Thomas comes to BVP from Dr. Phil, where she was a senior producer. Prior to that, she was senior vice president and chief creative officer for MEDigy.com, an online medical and health company. She also was executive producer of syndicated strip Martha Stewart Living, and spent four years as an executive producer at MTV Networks.

