Phil on Double Bill in Boston

Starting Monday, Jan. 17, Viacom-owned UPN affiliate WSBK Boston will replace its 10 p.m. late news with a double-run of Dr. Phil, which it will be sharing with sister station WBZ there.

WBZ gives the good doctor a particularly plum time slot, at 5 p.m. between the 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. news. WSBK’s episode will appear one week after WBZ’s.

The change comes as Viacom attempts some cost-cutting, which could see Dr. Phil double-run on more Viacom-owned stations. Viacom stations in several markets recently paid top-dollar for the top-rated talk show, which is distributed by co-owned King World, and double-running it is one way to get more bang for a station’s buck.