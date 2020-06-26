Pharoah to Host Nick’s Remote Game Show

Former Saturday Night Live comedian Jay Pharoah was named host of Nickelodeon’s Unfiltered, a game show that will be remotely produced because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has shut down TV and movie production.

Nick is making six episodes of the show, which features panelists Darci Lynne, Lex Lumpkin and Gabrielle Nevaeh Green.

(Image credit: NIckelodeon)

The panelists must guess the identities of celebrity guests who are disguised with an animated 3D filter and voice changer. The filters will be available to home viewers, so they can play at home.

Unfiltered is executive produced by Pharoah and Shaina Farrow. Ben Pluime also serves as executive producer. Production for Nickelodeon is overseen by Ashley Kaplan, senior VP, Digital Studios; Luke Wahl, VP, Digital Studios; and Paul J Medford, VP, Unscripted Current Series.

Nickelodeon previously aired another remotely produced series, Group Chat, hosted by Annie LeBlanc and Jayden Bartles.