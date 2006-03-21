PGA Tour Streaming Live From Sawgrass

PGATOUR.com, a joint effort of the PGA Tour and CBS Sportsline, will once again offer live streaming coverage of the treacherous 17th hole at the Sawgrass Stadium Course at Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., during The Players Championship this Thursday and Friday (March 23 and 24).

Presented by sponsors UBS and PricewaterhouseCoopers, “Live@17” will offer live coverage from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET of play at the 140-yard, par-3 hole, which features a sloping island green surrounded by water that yields frequent errant shots; 70 balls found the water in 2005.

PGATOUR.com has been streaming live coverage of the 17th at Sawgrass since 2000, and it says it draws a global audience of over 300,000 streams per day. Upgrades for 2006 include a new video player and enhanced graphics.

ESPN and NBC are providing broadcast coverage of the event.