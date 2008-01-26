PGA Tour Productions Tees Off With Miranda

PGA Tour Productions, the St. Augustine, Fla.-based production company that repackages and re-transmits feeds of PGA Tour events, is now using Miranda Technologies' Kaleido-X multi-image display processor for high-definition production.

The new Kaleido-X monitoring system is configured with 48 inputs and feeds six new large LCD hi-def displays, which have replaced a floor-to-ceiling bank of traditional CRT monitors. Four panels are used in PGA Tour Productions' main video control room, one large panel is used in the audio room, and a further panel is in the announce booth.

The Miranda system allows video sources to be repeated multiple times to multiple displays, in the same way a router functions, allowing operators to easily configure sources to display on separate monitors in separate rooms.