PGA Tour Productions Tees Off With Miranda
PGA Tour Productions, the St. Augustine, Fla.-based production company that repackages and re-transmits feeds of PGA Tour events, is now using Miranda Technologies' Kaleido-X multi-image display processor for high-definition production.
The new Kaleido-X monitoring system is configured with 48 inputs and feeds six new large LCD hi-def displays, which have replaced a floor-to-ceiling bank of traditional CRT monitors. Four panels are used in PGA Tour Productions' main video control room, one large panel is used in the audio room, and a further panel is in the announce booth.
The Miranda system allows video sources to be repeated multiple times to multiple displays, in the same way a router functions, allowing operators to easily configure sources to display on separate monitors in separate rooms.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.