PGA Signs 11-year Deal With CBS and ESPN

The PGA of America has reached an 11-year multimedia agreement with CBS and ESPN covering the television, digital and over-the-top rights to the PGA Championship.

CBS has long broadcast the tournament. Turner previously held the cable and digital rights.

Under the agreement the tournament will get full-field, 72 hole coverage beginning in 2020. The event moves to May in 2019, instead of following golf’s other majors.

CBS, ESPN and ESPN+ will combine for more than 175 hours of live coverage from the first drive to the final putt.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“For nearly a half-century, CBS Sports has been a vital member of the PGA of America extended family while delivering our major championship to golf fans across the country,” said PGA chief executive officer Seth Waugh. “We are also thrilled to partner with ESPN and connect with sports fans through the reach of the ESPN networks. The PGA is a major that not only typically delivers the strongest field in golf, but is synonymous with historic moments that resonate with golf fans everywhere. As we move this iconic championship to May, we are extremely excited that CBS and ESPN will present the highest-quality product with the state-of-the-art technology through a broadcast team that shares our mission to grow the sport of golf."

The PGA of America retains the rights to PGA.com and produce the web and mobile app experiences fans have come to expect in Major Championship golf.

“Premium content such as the PGA represents the past, present and future of CBS,” said Joe Ianniello, president and acting CEO, CBS Corporation. “There is nothing like live sports programming to attract a mass audience and drive our business. We are very pleased to extend our longstanding relationship with the PGA of America and this signature event.”

“ESPN is proud to work together with the PGA of America and CBS to provide fans with unprecedented coverage of this prestigious event,” said ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro. “The addition of ESPN+ provides us the opportunity to go even deeper in showcasing the drama and excitement of the PGA for years to come.”