PGA scores higher rights fees

Tiger Woods beat the recession as the Professional Golf Association secured a 45% increase in fees for its latest round of TV rights.

ABC, CBS, NBC, ESPN, USA and The Golf Channel will all show matches over the four-year run of the new package starting in 2003.

The broadcast networks didn't change their slates much, but USA will more than double its coverage from 15 tournaments this year to 33 per year in the next package. ESPN drops from 18 to 14 events. - John M. Higgins