PGA Pushes Fed Ex Cup

The PGA Tour is breaking a new ad-campaign this week to push its new "Playoffs for the FedExCup," a stretch of four golf tournaments from Aug. 23 to Sept. 16.

Four, 30-second spots from Texas-based GSD&M will air during golf events on both network and cable, as well as in other sports programming on CBS, NBC, and The Golf Channel.

The campaign includes one spot featuring Tiger Woods, while the others will feature golfers Ernie Els, Jim Furyk and Sergio Garcia alongside NFL stars-turned-broadcasters Phil Simms and Jerome Bettis and St. Louis Cardinals standout Albert Pujols.

In the three spots, Bettis coaches Furyk on pre-game meals, Pujols talks to Garcia about putting on a game face, and Simms advises Els on how he got pumped up for big games.

Woods’ spot will have him lacing up his golf shoes as he whistles the theme from the “Rocky” movies, “Eye of the Tiger.”