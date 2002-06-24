Trending

PGA expands into digital age

The Producer's Guild of America (PGA) has formed the New Media Council to
focus on the new technologies producers will need in the digital age.

It will expand PGA's reach beyond traditional movies and TV to include new
production technologies related to five categories: Movie/video, animation,
Websites, interactive TV, and games.

The council also formally recognizes the producers already creating and
distributing digital entertainment.