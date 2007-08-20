P&G Productions Picks Comedy Troupe

Procter & Gamble Productions and the New York TV Festival picked the members of a new comedy troupe, The Procter & Gamble Production Players, which will make its debut Sept. 6 at the festival for independent TV producers.

To generate interest in the festival, as well as potential new TV/online comedy talent, P&G Productions and festival organizers held a talent search.

Winners, based on videos submitted online to Soapbox on MSN Video, were picked in each of three regions -- Eastern, Central and Western -- with the winners, one-dozen or so in all, combined into one troupe.

They will be given 48 hours to create a live sketch show that will be performed for festival attendees.

That show, combined with rehearsal footage and interviews, will be combined into a pilot that will be shopped to festival sponsors including NBC Universal, Fox, ABC, A&E Television Networks, Bravo and E! Entertainment Television, as well as streamed on MSN, another sponsor.