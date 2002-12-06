P&G to produce People's Choice Awards
The People's Choice Awards -- a two-hour live
special scheduled Jan. 12 at 9 p.m. EST on CBS -- will be co-produced by Procter
& Gamble Productions (with Walter C. Miller Productions) and sponsored by
Procter & Gamble Co. for the 29th year.
Hosted by Tony Danza, the special will honor the most
popular performers and titles in television, movies and music, as determined by
a public-opinion poll by The Gallup Organization.
All told, there will be 16 categories.
