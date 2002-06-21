P&G, Discovery ink $50M deal
The cable upfront may be slow-moving, but Discovery Communications Inc.
secured a generous chunk of advertising change Friday.
Discovery inked a $50 million cross-platform advertising deal with Procter
& Gamble Co. -- maker of consumer products like Pampers and Tide -- to advertise
across Discovery's cable-TV properties, the Discovery store and online.
One more key component is product tie-ins on Discovery Networks U.S. programs.
P&G's Swiffer sweeper, for example, will be featured on The Learning
Channel's cult hit redecorating show, Trading Spaces.
'[The deal] epitomizes the benefits that the breadth and depth of our assets bring
to large-scale clients,' Discovery executive vice president of ad sales
Bill McGowan said.
The Discovery deal, being only for cable and not broadcast, commanded less money than
P&G's $300 million cross-platform deal last year with Viacom Inc.'s Viacom
Plus. The two companies recently renewed their partnership for a second year.
P&G's wares will continue to flash across Viacom's
TV outlets, including CBS, United Paramount Network and cable networks MTV:
Music Television, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.