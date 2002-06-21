P&G, Discovery ink $50M deal

The cable upfront may be slow-moving, but Discovery Communications Inc.

secured a generous chunk of advertising change Friday.

Discovery inked a $50 million cross-platform advertising deal with Procter

& Gamble Co. -- maker of consumer products like Pampers and Tide -- to advertise

across Discovery's cable-TV properties, the Discovery store and online.

One more key component is product tie-ins on Discovery Networks U.S. programs.

P&G's Swiffer sweeper, for example, will be featured on The Learning

Channel's cult hit redecorating show, Trading Spaces.

'[The deal] epitomizes the benefits that the breadth and depth of our assets bring

to large-scale clients,' Discovery executive vice president of ad sales

Bill McGowan said.

The Discovery deal, being only for cable and not broadcast, commanded less money than

P&G's $300 million cross-platform deal last year with Viacom Inc.'s Viacom

Plus. The two companies recently renewed their partnership for a second year.

P&G's wares will continue to flash across Viacom's

TV outlets, including CBS, United Paramount Network and cable networks MTV:

Music Television, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon.