P&G: Cable's biggest spender
Procter & Gamble Co. reigns as a largest cable advertiser in 2002, sinking
$348.3 million into cable-television advertising, up from about $261 million the
year before.
Car maker General Motors Corp. ranked second, plunking down nearly $290 million, a 33.5
percent increase over last year.
AOL Time Warner Inc., last year's biggest ad spender, slipped down to third place,
spending $258 million on cable advertising.
Phillip Morris Cos., which kicked up $158 million, and Pfizer Inc.,
which spent $139 million, rounded out the top five cable advertisers.
The Walt Disney Co. and National Amusements Inc. joined the top-10 list for the first
time, with Disney spending $122 million and National Amusements $121
million.
