Pfizer makes another big agency move
Pfizer Inc., which gave WPP Group plc’s J. Walter Thompson Co. in New York
some bad news earlier, closed this past week with very good news for the
agency.
The drug marketer is giving its estimated $250 million-plus over-the-counter
drug-brands account to JWT. It had been at Bates Worldwide, the parent of which,
Cordiant Communications Group plc, was acquired last week by WPP.
JWT lost the $80 million Celebrex account as Pfizer continued its account
review on that business last week, when Pfizer assigned Zyrtec, Zoloft and
Bextra to new agencies.
JWT is picking up Benadryl, Sudafed, Zantac, Visine, Rolaids and Neosporin,
which spent $160 million in measured-media advertising last year, by TNS/CMR
estimates.
Another $100 million or so in Pfizer business is shifting from other
agencies, including Ben Gay and Unisom.
JWT already had some $200 million in Pfizer billings from Listerine,
Efferdent and other products.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.