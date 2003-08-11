Pfizer makes another big agency move

Pfizer Inc., which gave WPP Group plc’s J. Walter Thompson Co. in New York

some bad news earlier, closed this past week with very good news for the

agency.

The drug marketer is giving its estimated $250 million-plus over-the-counter

drug-brands account to JWT. It had been at Bates Worldwide, the parent of which,

Cordiant Communications Group plc, was acquired last week by WPP.

JWT lost the $80 million Celebrex account as Pfizer continued its account

review on that business last week, when Pfizer assigned Zyrtec, Zoloft and

Bextra to new agencies.

JWT is picking up Benadryl, Sudafed, Zantac, Visine, Rolaids and Neosporin,

which spent $160 million in measured-media advertising last year, by TNS/CMR

estimates.

Another $100 million or so in Pfizer business is shifting from other

agencies, including Ben Gay and Unisom.

JWT already had some $200 million in Pfizer billings from Listerine,

Efferdent and other products.