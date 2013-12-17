Pew's Schultz Joins U.S. Telecom

Mary Schultz, communications manager for the Pew Research Religion & Public Life Project, has joined U.S. Telecom in the newly created position of director of marketing and events.

In addition, U.S Telecom has promoted two staffers to VP's--Kevin Rupy, an attorney representing the trade group before the FCC, Federal Trade Commission and other agencies; and Sarah Versaggi, who works with House Republicans on issues important to U.S. Telecom.