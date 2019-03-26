Petruzzi Leaving Comms Post at Turner Broadcasting

Sal Petruzzi, senior VP, domestic communications officer at Turner, is leaving the company after 16 years.

Petruzzi’s departure follows the resignation of Turner president David Levy. Levy and HBO CEO Richard Plepler left their posts this last month shortly after AT&T gained control over the assets it acquired by buying Time Warner.

When AT&T reorganized WarnerMedia, responsibility for Turner’s businesses were distributed among a number of executives, Levy wasn’t replaced and the Turner name is being phased out.

Petruzzi said that in the new structure, there was no role of sufficient scale for him. He will stay on at the company for a transition period.

“It’s been a terrific journey, but the time is right for me to move on from Turner as the company begins to write a new chapter as Warner Media,” Petruzzi said in a memo to staff.

“Its been a true pleasure to work alongside so many terrific folks. We challenged, supported and motivated one another and, at the same time, had fun. Good luck to everyone as you embark on this new road. It will be a journey filled with uncertainty, opportunity and excitement but with many chances to craft a terrific new story for a generation of fans,” he said