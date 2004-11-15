Peterson-Watchers Pick Fox News

The Scott Peterson verdict may have given Court TV better ratings than O.J., but Fox News Channel posted much higher numbers.

Fox News’ coverage of the Peterson trial last Friday drew 3.4 million viewers. Court TV drew two million.

Court TV was tops in exploiting interest in the trial, however, with a running a “Scott Peterson Verdict Watch” from Nov. 3 through Nov. 12, and says its viewership peaked at 2.6 million.



At the hour of the verdict, CNN drew 1.7 million viewers and MSNBC 605,000.