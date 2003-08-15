Peterson attorney: Cameras OK at hearing

Defense attorney Mark Geragos withdrew his request Thursday to keep cameras out of the Stanislaus County, Calif., courtroom in which Scott Peterson is standing trial for allegedly killing his pregnant wife.

Superior Court Judge Al Girolami said he would decide over the next few days whether cameras should be permitted at Peterson's Sept. 9 preliminary hearing.

Earlier, defense attorneys argued that a camera would prevent Peterson from getting a fair trial, but defense attorney Mark Geragos said Thursday, "We might as well open it up entirely and pollute the entire state," according to reports.

Prosecutors' requests to ban cameras remain in place. Numerous news networks have argued for camera access to the courtroom.

Earlier Thursday, the parents of victim Laci Peterson sent a fax for distribution to the news media asking them to omit graphic details when reporting on their daughter and unborn grandson.