Peter Walker Heads Up Univision Local Media

Peter Walker has been named president of the new Univision Local Media, tasked with overseeing a realignment of the Spanish-language giant's TV and radio stations and local interactive properties. It's a new position based in New York, and Walker begins July 12.

Walker was most recently president of Auvergne Holdings LLC, a privately-held investment portfolio of companies in the media and service industries. He spent 17 years at Tribune Company; his last three were as senior vice president at Tribune Broadcasting, overseeing 17 stations and superstation WGN.

He'll report to Univision President/CEO Joe Uva and will work closely with Ad Sales and Marketing President David Lawenda "to coordinate and align local and national sales efforts," said Univision in a statement. Walker will also work with Univision News President Alina Falcon to streamline local programming operations.

"Organizing all aspects of our local operations under Univision Local Media will enable us to provide seamless service to our local advertisers," said Uva, "identify new ways to grow our relationships with our clients and partners, and leverage our local programming and content across the company's platforms to enhance our local offerings for our audiences."

Media groups with TV and radio stations in a given market are increasingly having those outlets share resources. Late last year, CBS announced a "strategic restructuring of its local broadcasting operations" that involved getting same-market TV, radio and web outlets to work closer together.

Walker said Univision can be a force in local programming. "Univision is deeply woven into the fabric of Hispanic communities in local markets across the country, and its television, radio and local-specific interactive properties are an integral piece of the company's overall value proposition," he said. "I look forward to working with David, Alina and the leadership teams in television, radio and local interactive to deliver superior programming to our audiences and outstanding integrated service to our advertisers."

Univision Television Station Group President Joanne Lynch will retire after nearly 20 years with Univision at the end of August. "Joanne has been a valued member of the Univision family for almost two decades and we would like to thank her for her innumerable contributions to the growth and success of the organization as a whole, and in particular the station group and Galavisión," said Uva.

Lynch plans to work with an international charitable organization.