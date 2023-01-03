Peter Noll Named GM at WLJT in Western Tennessee
Exec had been with WNBJ, Jackson, Tenn.
The Western Tennessee Public Television Council appointed Peter Noll as general manager and CEO of WLJT Martin, Tennessee.
Noll most recently was GM at WNBJ Jackson, Tennessee, and was described as a lifelong viewer of PBS. He succeeds Mike Perry, who left for a job outside the TV business.
“We are thrilled to welcome someone with Peter’s experience and enthusiasm to the West TN PBS Team,” said Rodney Freed, President of the West TN PBS board of directors. “His passion for television and community is contagious and will serve our viewers, members and community well into the future.”
Before WNBJ, Noll held positions at ABC/Disney Television in Burbank, California, KHOU Houston, WEWS Cleveland, KCRA Sacramento and KJRH and KOVT in Tulsa. He began his career as a newscast producer at KGAN Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
“I’m very honored to be joining the wonderful team at West TN PBS,” said Noll, “I believe in PBS’s programming and the station’s commitment to our community and look forward to building on their great achievements.” ■
