Peter Mears Named CEO at Havas Group Media

Peter Mears has been name CEO of Havas Group Media, effective Jan 1.

Mears joined Havas as global chief operations officer in April from Initiative.

“In just six months at Havas, Peter has implemented even higher operational standards, boosting collaboration and building the most agile teams in the media industry,” says Yannick Bolloré, chairman and CEO of Havas Group. “Peter has a passion for winning, an absolute must for this next stage at Havas Group Media.”

Havas also said that Alfonso Rodes, deputy CEO of Havas Group, has been named chairman of Havas Group Media.

“We have amazing talent that is passionate about creating meaningful work for our clients” Mears said. “Through integrated teams, shared resources and by leveraging innovation and technology we are poised to make an even bigger impact for our clients, partners, consumers, and the industry as a whole.”