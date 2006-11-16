Peter Levinsohn Named President, Fox Interactive Media

News. Corp has tapped Peter Levinsohn as president of Fox Interactive Media. He replaces current President Ross Levinsohn (the two are distant cousins), who resigned.

Peter Levinsohn comes to his new role from his post as president of digital media for the Fox Entertainment Group, a position he has held since 2004.

He also served, in a dual role, as president of Worldwide Pay Television, where he oversaw strategy and distribution for the licensing of Fox's feature film and TV programming to Pay TV. He joined the division in 1990 and became president in 2004.