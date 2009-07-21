Peter Lambert, Cable Tech Scribe, Dies at 54

Former Multichannel News technology editor Peter D. Lambert of Venice, Fla., died Sunday, July 19, after a two-year battle with cancer. He was 54.

Lambert, known to his close friends for his devotion to his daughter, Anna, and to his music, was highly respected and well known in the cable and telecommunications technology industry for more than 20 years. His most recent venture was as senior editor of Screenplays magazine, a technical journal for the broadband marketplace.

