Peter Capaldi to Leave ‘Doctor Who’

The Twelfth Doctor’s journey will come to an end this year.

Peter Capaldi will be leaving BBC’s Doctor Who in Christmas 2017, the actor revealed Monday.

“I’ve never done one job for three years,” Capaldi told BBC Radio 2’s Jo Whiley. “This is the first time I’ve done this. And I feel it’s sort of time for me to move on to different challenges.”

Shortly after the news broke, the show’s Twitter page confirmed.

Peter confirms he'll be stepping down in Xmas 2017, but

"I’m still #DoctorWho! We’re doing epic stuff! I’m not done yet!”

- Peter Capaldi pic.twitter.com/OYqTN7qIws

— Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) January 30, 2017

The upcoming season, the 10th of the 21st Century, will also be the last for showrunner and writer Steven Moffat.

Moffat will be succeeded in 2018 by Broadchurch’s Chris Chibnall.

Season 10 is slated to bow April 15, 2017.

Listen to Capaldi’s full BBC 2 interview below: