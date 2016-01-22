Steven Moffat to Leave ‘Doctor Who’

Steven Moffat is stepping down as showrunner, executive producer and writer of Doctor Who after six seasons at the helm, the show announced on Twitter Friday.

Moffat, whose last season — the 10th of the 21st Century — will premiere in spring 2017, will be succeeded by Broadchurch’s Chris Chibnall.

“Feels odd to be talking about leaving when I’m just starting work on the scripts for season 10, but the fact is my timey-wimey is running out," said Moffat in a statement. "While Chris is doing his last run of Broadchurch, I’ll be finishing up on the best job in the universe and keeping the TARDIS warm for him."

The BBC also confirmed Moffat will oversee a 2016 Doctor Who Christmas special ahead of the season 10 bow. Chibnall's season 11 will debut in 2018.

"It's a privilege and a joy to be the next curator of this funny, scary and emotional family drama," said Chibnall. "I’ve loved Doctor Who since I was four years old, and I’m relishing the thought of working with the exceptional team at BBC Wales to create new characters, creatures and worlds for the Doctor to explore."