Pete Bouchard Named Chief Meteorologist at WBTS Boston

Pete Bouchard has been promoted to chief meteorologist at WBTS Boston, known as NBC10. Bouchard joined NBC10 and NECN, both part of NBCUniversal Local, in January 2016.

The previous chief meteorologist at WBTS, Matt Noyes, stepped down earlier this year.

WBTS has First Alert branding for its weather department. NBCUniversal also owns Telemundo station WNEU and NBC Sports Boston in the market.

Bouchard got his start in television at WNNE Burlington. He has also worked at WHDH and WFXT in Boston and WGME and WMTW in Portland, Maine.

He graduated from Northern Vermont University with a degree in meteorology.