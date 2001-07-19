Pesci named to MGM Worldwide TV post
Priscilla Pesci has been named senior vice president of marketing at MGM Worldwide Television Group.
Most recently serving in a similar capacity at Impact Media, Pesci will now oversee all of MGM's marketing and publicity activities for its TV series, including Showtime's upcoming Leap Years and the syndicated series Stargate SG-1, which runs concurrently on Showtime.
Previously, Pesci has served in senior level marketing positions at CBS Broadcast International and Fox Family Worldwide.
- Susanne Ault
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.