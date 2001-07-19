Pesci named to MGM Worldwide TV post

Priscilla Pesci has been named senior vice president of marketing at MGM Worldwide Television Group.

Most recently serving in a similar capacity at Impact Media, Pesci will now oversee all of MGM's marketing and publicity activities for its TV series, including Showtime's upcoming Leap Years and the syndicated series Stargate SG-1, which runs concurrently on Showtime.

Previously, Pesci has served in senior level marketing positions at CBS Broadcast International and Fox Family Worldwide.

- Susanne Ault