Perry Sook, Funkmaster Flex Head to NY State Broadcasters Hall of Fame
Nexstar Broadcasting Group president/CEO Perry Sook and Hot 97 radio
personality Funkmaster Flex are among the five being inducted into the
New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame. The ceremony will take place
at The Paley Center for Media in New York on November 7.
Other
inductees are WXTV New York anchor Rafael Pineda, former WKBW Buffalo
President and General Manager Bill Ransom, and AM 970 radio personality,
and Guardian Angels founder, Curtis Sliwa.
"On behalf of the
board of directors, I am honored to announce the Class of 2013," said
David Donovan, president of the NYSBA. "This year's class represents
some of the finest in our profession. Each inductee represents a
lifetime of achievement of serving their profession and community. We
are honored to have them join the NYSBA's Hall of Fame."
Sook
founded Nexstar in 1996 and owns and/or operates a total of 72 network
affiliated TV stations in 41 markets, including Rochester, Syracuse,
Utica, Elmira and Binghamton.
