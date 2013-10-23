Perry Sook, Funkmaster Flex Head to NY State Broadcasters Hall of Fame

Nexstar Broadcasting Group president/CEO Perry Sook and Hot 97 radio

personality Funkmaster Flex are among the five being inducted into the

New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame. The ceremony will take place

at The Paley Center for Media in New York on November 7.

Other

inductees are WXTV New York anchor Rafael Pineda, former WKBW Buffalo

President and General Manager Bill Ransom, and AM 970 radio personality,

and Guardian Angels founder, Curtis Sliwa.

"On behalf of the

board of directors, I am honored to announce the Class of 2013," said

David Donovan, president of the NYSBA. "This year's class represents

some of the finest in our profession. Each inductee represents a

lifetime of achievement of serving their profession and community. We

are honored to have them join the NYSBA's Hall of Fame."

Sook

founded Nexstar in 1996 and owns and/or operates a total of 72 network

affiliated TV stations in 41 markets, including Rochester, Syracuse,

Utica, Elmira and Binghamton.