‘Perry Mason’ Premieres on HBO June 21

Perry Mason, with Matthew Rhys playing the legendary defense lawyer, premieres on HBO June 21. The drama series is set in Los Angeles during the Great Depression.

“When the case of the decade breaks down his door, Mason’s relentless pursuit of the truth reveals a fractured city and just maybe, a pathway to redemption for himself,” said HBO.

Erle Stanley Gardner wrote the books that gave birth to Perry Mason. CBS aired a Perry Mason series in the ‘50s and ‘60s, with Raymond Burr playing the title character.

A Welshman, Rhys played Philip Jennings in The Americans.

Also in the cast for the HBO series are John Lithgow, Tatiana Maslany, Juliet Rylance, Chris Chalk, Shea Whigham, Stephen Root, Gayle Rankin, Nate Corddry and Veronica Falcon.

The executive producers are Amanda Burrell, Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Ron Fitzgerald, Joe Horacek, Rolin Jones and Timothy Van Patten. Van Patten also directs.